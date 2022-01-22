US To Continue Sanctions Against Those Involved In Corruption In Bosnia: Samantha Power

The United States will continue to remain committed to Bosnia and will continue to impose sanctions against those involved in corruption and who cause division in the Balkan nation. Samantha Power, the administrator for the US Agency for International Development said that the United States has stood with the people of Bosnia for the last 26 years and they stand by them now. Speaking to the media, she highlighted the importance of people recognising that “stoking the fires of division is dangerous," as per the USAID press release.

Samantha Power is the first US official to visit the Balkan nation after the US recently imposed sanctions on the Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Power asserted that more sanctions would be imposed against others who engaged in corruption and tried to undermine the US-brokered peace accord for Bosnia, according to AP. Samantha Power stated that they know the effect of sanctions on an individual’s financial holdings, travelling and reputation. In response to the question about the US considering imposing more sanctions, Samantha Power said, “yes”. Samantha Power made the remarks at the end of a three-day visit to Bosnia. During her visit, Power met members of the country’s multi-ethnic presidency.

“We recognize the gravity of sanctions and the impact that they have on individuals’ financial holdings, on their travel and on their reputation,” Samantha Power said as per AP.

US support for the people of #BiH is unwavering. We share your fear that the political crisis jeopardizes peace & future prosperity—& your desire for democratic progress & opportunity. Meeting the Presidency, I urged them to pursue dialogue & prioritize improving people's lives. pic.twitter.com/Gw27ymonPD — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) January 21, 2022

The administrator for the US Agency for International Development alleged that President Dodik has created "a climate of tension" and insisted that the US is monitoring and is "very very concerned" for the political situation in Bosnia, as per the AP report. After the Friday meeting with Samantha Power, Dodik claimed that the US is wrongly accusing him and Bosnian Serbs of corruption. Samantha Power was in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to reaffirm the United States “steadfast commitment to building a democratic, inclusive, prosperous future for the people of BiH,” according to the USAID press release. Power said that the US and their European friends are committed to the cause of accountability. She stressed that the US will not hesitate in taking action against those who are involved in “corruption, destabilization, and division at the expense of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

(Inputs from AP)