US To Draw China's Anger Again? John Bolton Lands In Taiwan, Set To Meet Tsai Ing-Wen

Former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton landed in Taiwan to kickstart his week-long trip to the island region. According to South China Morning Post, the US official who announced his bid to the White House earlier this year is also set to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen along with other Taiwanese officials. Popularly known as the Chinese Hawk, the outspoken diplomat has been invited by a pro-democratic group to speak at two events in Taipei. As per the statement by the ministry, Bolton arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday.

“We welcome all international friends to visit,” the Taiwanese foreign ministry asserted in a statement. “As a long-time supporter of Taiwan, the ministry extends its utmost welcome for Bolton to visit and offers all necessary assistance to facilitate his stay here,” the ministry further added, as per the report by SCMP. The 74-year-old former National Security Advisor is scheduled to address the annual meeting of the World Taiwanese Congress on Saturday. He is also expected to speak at Formosan Association for Public Affairs’ 40th-anniversary banquet on Monday.

An advocate for independent Taiwan to meet top Taiwanese officials

According to SCMP, Bolton is expected to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen along with other senior Taiwanese officials. As per the Chinese news outlet, Tsai Ming-yen, the Director of the National Security Bureau, confirmed that he would meet Bolton later this week to “discuss ways to boost the Island’s defences”. “We respect all kinds of proposals from our friends to increase the defence capability of Taiwan and will have in-depth discussion with [Bolton] on what would be his view,” Tsai Ming-yen told local reporters on Wednesday.

The visit has the potential to make China anxious since Bolton demanded full diplomatic recognition of Taiwan when he was serving as the national security advisor under the Trump administration. During his time in the office, Bolton also encouraged frequent military exchanges with the Island region. China views Taiwan to be part of its own territory under its “One China Policy”. Not only this, it expects other countries to abide by the policy if they want to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing. This makes things tough for Washington. Meanwhile, China has started increasing its assertiveness in the region following the visit of then-US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Things went down south when the Taiwanese President met the current US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Following the meeting, China initiated a three-day military exercise in the South China Sea and its incursion attempts to the Taiwanese territories have not stopped since then.