In a shocking revelation, US Air Force said on Tuesday, that it was probing into the incident where several people were killed in Kabul airport while clinging to a departing US flight. While the US air force has not confirmed how many have died in the incident, human remains were found in the plane's wheel well after it landed at al-Udeid Air Base in the Gulf state of Qatar. The Office of Special Investigations will be reviewing the incident - atleast seven have been killed at Kabul airport since Monday in cross fire and stampede.

Human remains found in US plane's wheel wall

As per reports, the US Air force's C-17 Globemaster III had landed at Kabul airport to deliver equipment for the evacuation effort. Before the crew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians who had breached the security perimeter. Because the security situation was getting worse, the crew decided to take off, with Afghans clinging to the aircraft.

Biden defends hasty US withdrawal

Addressing the world on US' hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden on Monday, said that while the decision to withdraw was hard, it was the right one for America. Stating that the US could not anticipate the rapid fall of the government, he said there is 'never a good time to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan. Blaming the Afghan troops, he stated that the US spent trillions of dollars in equipping them but they did not fight for their country.

Firing at Kabul airport, several killed

Panic and chaos reigned at Kabul airport as thousands of people attempted to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest on Monday. As per visuals, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get on the plane. At least seven people were killed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul after US troops opened fire, reports local news agency Tolo News. Three people also fell to their death while hanging onto a departing US plane's wheels. Many countries like UK, Germany, Canada and India are safely evacuating its nationals from the war-torn nation.

While Taliban has taken over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation. Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has already fled to Tajikistan along with several ministers while ex-Presidents Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai are left to handle a 'smooth transition'. Ghani's vice-president Amrullah Saleh had anointed himself as caretaker President. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.