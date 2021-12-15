US To Provide $474 Million Aid & 1 Million COVID-19 Doses In Assistance To Afghanistan

The United States has committed to providing one million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, the United States' Special Representative, Thomas West announced on December 15. He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He also added that US stands with the people of Afghanistan.

The post read, "The United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through #COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses and adding to $474M in U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year. We stand with the Afghan people."

The United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through #COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses and adding to $474M in U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year. We stand with the Afghan people. — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) December 14, 2021

US provided 3.3 million doses of COVID vaccine earlier

The US had delivered 3.3 million doses of COVID vaccination to Afghanistan prior to the fall of the previous government. During the 20-year war, the United States and other donors cut off the country's financial aid, which it had relied on. The move was dubbed an "unprecedented fiscal shock" by the United Nations.

The announcement of COVID-19 vaccination doses from the US come as the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister stated on December 14, that they do not have enough money to provide treatment for COVID patients. He had also asked the US to release the frozen funds. Earlier, China also donated around 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Afghanistan.

UNICEF launched humanitarian aid of $2 billion

On December 7, UNICEF launched humanitarian aid of $2 billion for Afghanistan, where 13 million children require immediate help. One million children, for example, are suffering from severe acute malnutrition at a time when the health system is on the point of collapsing. The UNICEF appeal for Afghanistan is the greatest single-country appeal in UNICEF's history.

Moreover, Donors to the Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) agreed to provide $280 million (€247 million) in aid to Afghanistan on December 10, according to DW, as the World Bank strives to rescue the country facing starvation and economic collapse. The funds will be released from a frozen trust fund to two humanitarian organisations in Afghanistan, the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF, to support nutrition and health.

According to the World Bank, the ARTF, which is administered by the World Bank, will contribute $180 million to the World Food Program this year to expand food security and nutrition activities, and $100 million to UNICEF to deliver important health services.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP