US To Send Around 200 Soldiers To Taiwan For Special Training: Report

Amid rising tensions between the US and China, it has come to light that Washington is preparing to send around 200 soldiers to Taiwan for special training.

According to the Sputnik report, the training will be held for an expansion of the small but controversial US Marine contingent of 30 stationed in Taiwan.

Notably, the Chinese government has strongly opposed US troops on the island, as Beijing sees Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, which is now being supported by western countries.

Why is the US preparing to send its troops to Taiwan? How is China going to react?

For several years, the US maintained that it had no troops in Taiwan, but in 2019, the American Institute in Taiwan revealed that US Marines had been working in the security group at the institute in Taipei since 2005. Later, the same was revealed in 2021 after a series of internal Pentagon documents passed to US media confirmed the presence of US troops in Taiwan since at least 2008, with over 600 having visited the island in the last four years. Further, 542 Taiwanese military forces had also travelled to the US to take part in the 175 different training programmes.

Earlier in June, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said that the US was "playing with fire" by placing troops in Taiwan as then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was preparing to fly to Taipei and meet with the pro-independence Taiwanese politicians. Later, Pelocy's visit to Taiwan sparked severe tension between the US and China, and as a result, the Chinese forces set off People’s Liberation Army (PLA) war drills around Taiwan.

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that Taiwan would send 500 troops to the US to hold joint combined arms battalion, including a mechanised infantry brigade and a tank brigade, will drill with the Michigan National Guard later this year, reported Sputnik citing Taiwanese state media report. "This marks the first time troops at battalion level, typically consisting of around 500 soldiers, will travel to the US for training—rather than platoon (25–60 troops) or company (80–150 troops) level as in the past," the report added.

The report further stated that military exchanges have been funded by the Pentagon's annual budget since 2018. This development occurred after then-President Donald Trump adopted a new strategic posture of "great power competition" with Russia and China. Meanwhile, the US defence department has also dramatically increased its weapons sales to Taiwan, selling anti-air, anti-ship, and anti-surface strike missiles as well as a variety of other equipment to the island. The US has also encouraged Taipei to strengthen its national guard ranks, increase training, and adopt plans to wage an asymmetrical war in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.