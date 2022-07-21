US Top Intel Official Blames Sri Lanka's 'dumb Bets' On Chinese Investments For Crises

As Sri Lanka continues to remain grappled with the worst economic crisis, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Bill Burns on Wednesday blamed “dumb bets” that the island nation made on high-debt Chinese investment for the situation. According to a US defence official, China has a “lot of weight to throw around” and now, Sri Lankans are “suffering pretty catastrophic” consequences as a result of the exchange. Burns, at Aspen Security Forum, said that Sri Lanka’s situation due to “highly-indebted China” should be a “lesson” for the rest of the world. He warned against “those kinds of dealings”.

“The Chinese have a lot of weight to throw around and they can make a very appealing case for their investments,” Burns said, adding that nations should look at “a place like Sri Lanka today - heavily indebted to China - which has made some really dumb bets about their economic future and are suffering pretty catastrophic, both economic and political, consequences as a result”.

"That, I think, ought to be an object lesson to a lot of other players - not just in the Middle East or South Asia, but around the world - about having your eyes wide open about those kinds of dealings,” the CIA chief added.

Sri Lankan crisis and loans from China

It is to mention here that China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka and the authorities in Beijing even worked closely with former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Debt-ridden Sri Lanka was engulfed in a range of crises for several months but last week, the nationwide demonstrations took a drastic turn with hundreds of people storming the official residences of Rajapaksa and now country’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa had fled the nation and resigned last week via email as the island country ran out of fuel, food and other essential items. Wickremesinghe on Wednesday was elected by the Sri Lankan MPs as the new president and he is set to take an oath on Thursday. However, Sri Lanka’s present political turmoil budded from the economic crisis has its roots in the island nation’s heavy borrowing from China for infrastructure projects.

These infrastructural projects did not fetch enough profit for the island nation and in 2017, Sri Lanka remained unsuccessful in repaying a US$1.4 billion (S$1.95 billion) loan for port construction. This led to Sri Lanka leasing out the facility in its southern region to a Chinese company for 99 years. Remarkably, near that same port is Rajapaksa Airport, which was also built on a loan from China of US$200 million. As per reports, the airport was rarely used, so much so, that it was unable to cover its electricity bill.

Image: AP