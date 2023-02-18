US Treasury Secretary Yellen Set To Visit India For G20 FMs Meeting, Know What's On Agenda

US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen is scheduled to visit India to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Ministerial. On top of her agenda will be the discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine and overcoming obstacles to creating a stronger, more resilient, and global economy. "In these engagements, Yellen will join with allies in holding Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, and partner with countries to mitigate the spillover effects of the war."

As India officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 top economies in December, it will be the first gathering of finance ministers since that time. The Indian government has prioritised climate change as the focus of the grouping. India, the third-largest producer of greenhouse emissions in the world, suggested the phase-out of all fossil fuels and repeatedly underlined the need to reform global climate finance during the UN climate summit last November.

A look at Yellen's Itinerary

"Yellen will engage with partners to address challenges and build a stronger, more resilient, global economy," the U.S. Department of Treasury said in a statement on Friday. Ms Yellen will give a press conference in the late afternoon on February 23. The Treasury said she will examine the resilience of the American and global economies in the face of challenges like Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine and will emphasize the Treasury's top G20 priorities.

She will take part in the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting's Sessions I and II on "International Financial Architecture, Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure." She will also be present for the "Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion," the following day. While in India, Janet Yellen will take part in bilateral discussions and events, including with Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Ms Yellen will also be hosting a roundtable discussion on February 25 with US and Indian tech industry leaders and executives to explore strengthening bilateral economic cooperation as well as achieving common objectives including building digital public infrastructure. She will take part in the third G20 session on "Global Economics, Health, and International Tax" on the same day.

What is the G-20?

The G-20, which consists of the top 20 economies in the world, has a rolling presidency with a different member nation and is in command of the group's agenda and priorities each year. From December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India is heading G-20's Presidency. The theme of India's G20 Presidency is - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Planet. One Family. One Future."

Significantly, Yellen will speak about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the world economy as her visit falls on the anniversary of the attack. “In these engagements, Secretary Yellen will join with allies in holding Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, and partner with countries to mitigate the spillover effects of the war. Secretary Yellen will also engage with partners to address challenges and build a stronger, more resilient, global economy,” added the release.

During Yellen's visit to India in November 2022, she highlighted that “India is one of our trusted trading partners. In a world where supply chain vulnerabilities can impose heavy costs, we believe it’s important to strengthen our trade ties with India and the large number of countries that share our approach to economic relations. This includes both developing and advanced economies.”

The US Treasury Secretary stated that their objective is to advance globalization by enhancing economic integration while increasing supply chain alternatives to reduce concentration concerns.

