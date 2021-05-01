US Troop Withdrawal: Deadly Insider Attacks Against Afghan Army Surge, Says Report

Deadly insider attacks against the Afghanistan army surged in the first quarter of this year as Taliban rebels leveraged the upcoming US Troops withdrawal, according to a report published by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). While the report did not reveal the actual number of casualties, it stated that such attacks jeopardize the stability of the Ashraf Ghani led administration following the pullout. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced a withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by September, ending a 20 year-long episode of trial and turbulence. The decision was reiterated by NATO.

Taliban attack jumped 82 per cent

The quarterly report revealed that attack on the Afghanistan Defense Forces surged to 37 per cent over the January-March period as compared to a year earlier. However, it highlighted that the attacks declined by approximately 10 per cent as compared to last quarter i.e October-December. It further revealed that out of the total insider attacks, those by the Taliban jumped 82 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

"While violence is typically low in Afghanistan in the first quarter of the calendar year (January–March), enemy-initiated attacks from January 1 to March 31, 2021, increased nearly 37% compared to the same quarter last year.50 Both NATO Resolute Support (RS) and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also recorded strikingly high civilian casualties during January–March 2021, compared to the same period last year.51"

Apart from the military causalities, civilian casualties also increased 29 per cent this quarter, after a significantly lower death toll throughout 2020, as per the UN mission in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the SIGAR report noted that the Afghan government and particularly Afghan security forces remain highly dependent on US support, both financial aid and manpower. According to the SIGAR chief John Sopko, the basic risk facing the post pullout Afghan government is "whether future foreign assistance levels during this uncertain period will be sufficient to prevent its collapse."

"The complete withdrawal of US troops and US defence contractors from Afghanistan will test whether the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces can sustain themselves and defend the Afghan government without the direct US and Coalition military support," the report said.

(Image Credits: US Central Command)