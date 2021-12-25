US Troops In Japan Exempted From COVID-19 Testing Since September: Report

All US forces that entered Japan were exempted from COVID-19 testing for the novel coronavirus infections, in line with US policy, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday, Dec. 24 according to Kyodo news. Upon their departure from the United States on Sept. 3, the US troops were not given any testing, a practice Hayashi stressed was against Japan's border control measures but has been revised due to the Omicron variant spread. The controversial US policy has come to light after a cluster outbreak was reported at the Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture earlier in the month.

The US military has not made it mandatory for its forces to take a PCR test “because of the progress in vaccinations in the military and lower infection cases globally,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told the conference. Under the military agreements between the two countries, Japan and the United States, the quarantine for the US military personnel was being carried out by the US defence which implies that the Japanese quarantine rules at airports were not applicable to the US forces. But those rules have now changed.

'Will continue to make every effort to stop spread': Japan

“We will continue to make every effort to ease the concerns of local people (over the possible spread of infections)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a separate news conference, according to Kyodo. He stressed that those US troops who are unaware of the new rules will be notified as soon as possible if there be any new information in order to avoid any hassle. Japan and the United States will "further step up coordination to ensure consistency in US and Japanese measures,” Hayashi said. Earlier, in line with the Japanese government policies, the US military shortened the isolation period to 10 days, but despite that the Japanese government revised those rules, US personnel continued to quarantine for 10 days until Monday.

