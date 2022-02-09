US, UK & 19 Other Nations Raise Concerns Over Attacks On Press Freedom In Hong Kong

The US, UK and a coalition of 19 more countries from around the world have voiced their concerns over the arbitrary media suppression in Hong Kong. In a joint statement issued by the US State Department on the closure of media outlets in the Beijing-occupied nation, the members of the Media Freedom Coalition questioned the attacks on press freedom and shutdown of independent local media in Hong Kong. The coalition included members from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and more.

"The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition express their deep concern at the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities’ attacks on freedom of the press and their suppression of independent local media in Hong Kong," the joint statement said.

As per reports, Chinese authorities in Hong Kong raided Stand News offices and arrested its staff, leading to subsequent self-closure of Citizen News. The publication chronicled the pro-democracy protests in 2019.

What is National Security Law?

The statement comes after China imposed the National Security Law in June 2020 in order to restore orderly conduct after a year-long conflict in Hong Kong, with Hong Kong's China-appointed Chief Executive Carrie Lam saying NSL would "fill the gaping hole" without undermining the territory's autonomy. However, the wide-ranging law was mostly aimed at punishing pro-democracy supporters, in turn, reducing the city's autonomy. The NSL criminalises secession - breaking away from the mainland, subversion- undermining the power or authority of the central government i.e. Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP), colluding with foreign forces and more. The "patriots only" legislature gives China the power to shape Hong Kong without prominent opposition, effectively curtailing freedom of speech, protests, and enhanced media suppression.

NSL targets & suppresses independent media in Hong Kong

The joint statement igned by governments of Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States emphasised that China after the implementation of the law, has widely "targetted and suppressed" independent media in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"This has eroded the protected rights and freedoms set out in the Basic Law and undermines China's obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the statement pointed out. It is to mention that the Basic Law was set out when Britain handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997 after Beijing agreed to the "one country, two systems" format as stipulated under Article 23 of the Basic Law. Nevertheless, with NSL, Beijing has also snatched away Hong Kong's judicial independence after the overwhelming win of Pro-Beijing candidates in the country's Legislative Council elections held at the end of last year.

"This has also caused the near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong. These ongoing actions further undermine confidence in Hong Kong’s international reputation through the suppression of human rights, freedom of speech, and free flow and exchange of opinions and information," the joint statement noted.

