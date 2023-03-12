US, UK & Australia To Unveil Unprecedented Nuclear Submarine Partnership To Counter China

A plan will be revealed on Monday, March 13, by the leaders of the UK, US, and Australia to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines in an extraordinary defence partnership called AUKUS, reported Japan Times. The aim of this partnership is to counter China's efforts to establish naval superiority in the Pacific.

As concerns increase over the escalating threats from China, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will convene in the naval hub of California to discuss and further develop military collaboration.

According to The Washington Post, the AUKUS plan was initially unveiled in September 2021, and it has been revealed that the first of the cutting-edge submarines, which will be manufactured in the United States, is set to be delivered as early as 2032. This timeline is years ahead of what many officials had anticipated, although it is still a decade away. Western officials, who were interviewed on the matter and wished to remain anonymous due to its sensitivity, made this announcement.

The details of the new partnership, which analysts have suggested could be the most significant trilateral defence technology partnership in modern history, will be revealed by President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aboard the USS Missouri submarine in San Diego.

According to Japan Times, the central component of the AUKUS alliance was the United States' commitment to providing Australia with its highly sought-after nuclear-powered submarine technology, which had previously only been shared with Britain during the design of its underwater fleet in the 1960s.

As the anticipated announcement for the production of British-made submarines with US components drew near, China issued a warning that the AUKUS partnership could trigger an arms race. Additionally, the country accused the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom of impending nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

China responds

"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honour international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Australia has pledged to make a "proportional" investment in the industrial capacity of both the United States and Britain. Over the course of the next few decades, the country will be spending more than USD 100 billion to acquire the submarines and bolster its own industrial capacity. Additionally, Australia will be reinforcing the shipbuilding capability of the United States and Britain.

As per Japan Times, nuclear-powered submarines would enable Australia to retain a submarine presence for extended periods in the years ahead, providing an edge as China's military influence expands.