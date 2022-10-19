US, UK & France Set To Discuss Iran's Drones Supply To Russia At Closed-door UNSC Meeting

The United States, France and the United Kingdom intend to raise Iran's drone supply to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, 19 October, CNN reported citing a US official. The US, UK and Europe plan to discuss the issue at UNSC after Ukraine accused Russia of launching strikes at the war-torn cities. The decision of the three nations comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 230 days.

The US, UK and France have described Iran's supply of drones to Russia as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 restricts the transfer of specific military equipment to and from Iran. Speaking at a press briefing on 18 October, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Iran's supply of certain types of UAVs is a "violation" of UNSC resolution 2231 and called it an issue for United Nations Security Council as Matt 2231 remains in effect.

Iran's transfer of drones violation of UNSC resolution: Patel

Earlier on 17 October, Vedant Patel stated that France and UK have publicly expressed their views regarding Iran's supply of UAVs to Russia as a "violation" of the UNSC resolution. He further said, "under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, restrictions on the certain transfer of certain weapons remain in force, and these restrictions are in addition to those weapons that were restricted under the conventional arms embargo." Patel stressed that the UAVs from Iran used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that remain "embargoed" under the UNSC resolution 2231.

"I think you probably saw earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with," Vedant Patel said.

UK & France terms Iran's supply of drones breach of UNSC resolution

Earlier, the UK condemned the Iranian supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine as a violation of Iran's obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office described Iran’s supply of drones to Russia as a violation of UNSC resolution 2231, The Guardian reported. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson asserted that Britain along with its allies will continue to work for holding Iran accountable for "destabilising behaviour" in the world. Last week, the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Paris had noted details that "reports the use of Iranian drones" by Russian forces in Ukraine in attacks targeted at civilians. On October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian armed forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

Image: AP