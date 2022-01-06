US, UK Defence Chiefs Discuss Russia's 'concerning' Military Buildup On Ukraine's Border

Amid soaring tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his British counterpart Ben Wallace discussed the “concerning” Russian military activity near Ukraine’s border. It is to mention that Russia has repeatedly denied any intentions of invading Ukraine, however, its deployment of over 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border has become a major flashpoint in soaring relations between Moscow and the West. In the latest development, speaking at a news briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the US and the UK have promised to support Ukraine and agreed to continue close coordination on the matter.

"Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today regarding Russia's concerning military buildup on Ukraine's borders," Kirby said on Wednesday.

The concern of Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has been rising. In recent months, the US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia’s alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations and said that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO’s military activity near the Russian border poses a threat to its security.

Tensions between West and Russia over Ukraine

Last month, Russia even released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the US that seek to prevent the alliance’s further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other’s territory, among other items. Now, in a bid to discuss Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine, NATO has called an emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Friday, 7 January. Russia and US officials are also set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 in a bid to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Additionally, the NATO-Russia Council meeting is set for January 12 in Brussels.

Moscow has insisted that NATO must never grant membership for ex-Soviet Ukraine and must roll back its forces near Russia’s border. The West, on the other hand, has rejected what it calls a bid by Russia to dictate the future of independent partners. The West has also threatened Moscow with the “severe cost” of launching a fresh incursion into Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Washington could impose new sanctions against Moscow if it takes action against the former Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)