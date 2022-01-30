US, UK Health Officials Pitch For Taiwan's Participation At WHO Executive Board Meeting

In a bid to bolster support to Taiwan on the international platform, representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom called for the inclusivity of Taipei's participation in the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the latest Executive Board meeting held on Friday. Both the countries expressed solidarity through direct and indirect statements, CNA reported. Speaking at the conference on behalf of the US, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, said that Washington believed including Taiwan was critical for future emergency responses and ongoing effort to combat vaccine inequity.

"In this regard, the US appreciates the example of Taiwan in its COVID-19 response as well as its support to many around the world. We urge WHO to be fully inclusive of all partners, including Taiwan, as we take our collective work forward in responding to global healthcare emergencies," said Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, as quoted by Taiwan Focus.

France, Japan & Marshall Islands broach for Taiwan at WHO

The need to include Taipei in a mission against the spread of COVID-19 vaccines misinformation was seconded by Danny Andrews, Head of Global Health at the Permanent Mission of UK to the UN office in Geneva. Although Andrews did not underscore Taiwan's participation, he indicated that "given the impact of global health emergencies" it is pervasive to "draw on all voices." Andrews also called on WHO to exhibit inclusive governance in the face of the pandemic, Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, as cited by Taiwan News. In addition, Marshall Island also broached for Taiwan's inclusion in the apex global body on two occasions.

Speaking at the forum, Samuel Lanwi, deputy permanent representative of the Marshall Islands' Mission to UN, thanked WHO for its support and assistance to help the nation in robustly countering the COVID-19 pandemic. "The organisation, as well as many donor countries and partners such as the United States and Taiwan, the Republic of China continue to support and assist," Lanwi said. In addition, France and Japan also extended veiled support to Taiwan, saying that WHO must not ignore "any region" of the world, CNA reported.

"It is important not to make geographical vacuum by creating a situation where a specific region cannot join WHO as an observer of World Health Assembly (WHA: a decision making body of WHO)," said Hiroki Nakatani, an adviser from the Japanese Ministry of Health, as quoted by Taipei Times.

It is pertinent to mention here that the need to promote Taiwan's participation on the international platform comes against the backdrop of increased Chinese aggression against Taipei. Notably, Beijing considers Taiwan as a break-away part of the mainland and promises to take it back "by force" if necessary. Taiwan on the other hand considers itself as a sovereign nation, although, it has not yet announced its independence formally.

WHO chief calls for urgent paradigm shift towards health, well-being

It is to mention that the WHO Executive Board meeting commenced on January 24 with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outlining five priorities for the world in the wake of the pandemic. He urged all countries to make an urgent paradigm shift towards promoting health and well-being and preventing diseases by addressing their root cause. Dr. Tedros also asked to prioritise the radical reorientation of health systems towards primary care. Lastly, he asked to strengthen the tools for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and response at all levels. The meeting concluded on January 29.

