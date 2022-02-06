US, UK Stoking Anti-Russia Fear With Accusation Of 'fake Ukraine Attack' Video: Activists

The US has been stoking anti-Russia fear with claims that it is plotting a “false flag” attack in order to justify a Ukrainian invasion, similar to what it did in the lead up to the 2003 war in Iraq, a DC-based activist told Sputnik. Christian Guevara, of the Claudia Jones School for Political Education, a grassroots organisation advocating social justice, told the media outlet that it is “extremely obvious” that the US and UK are working tirelessly to procure a wave of “anti-Russia” fear. His remarks come after the Pentagon on Thursday accused Russia of plotting to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that it could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbour.

Speaking to reporters, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the scheme included the production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners. “We’ve discussed this idea of false flags by the Russians before, we’ve made no secret of that,” Kirby said. He added that the Pentagon has information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion, “which again is right out of their playbook”.

However, comparing the Pentagon’s accusations to the “axis of evil” claims that former US President George W. Bush made in 2002 based on the false US and UK intel - a year before ordering the invasion of Iraq - Christian Guevara argued that the US threats of “imminent threats” were instead straight out of Washington’s playbook. The DC-based activist pointed out that the US seemed more capable of sending troops and weapons to Ukraine than of providing enough COVID-19 tests as well as the most basic economic and health care assistance to Americans at home.

"To be clear, it wouldn’t be justified even if they had done those things, but it’s sad that Americans receive nothing and still blindly follow what the state says," Guevara added.

US' 'false flag' attack is 'baseless' and 'nonsense': Russia

It is to mention that Guevara's remarks come after a wave of small anti-NATO protests against a possible war on Russia took place across the US on Saturday, Sputnik reported. The demonstration came after the US Department of State alleged that Russia planned to release a fake video of the genocide of Russian speakers by Ukrainian troops. But when pressed for proof, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US and the UK would not have declassified this information if it was not true.

Moreover, Russia also labelled the purported report as being "baseless" and "nonsense". Leaders in Moscow refuted the claims, stating that they were “unnecessary”. Reacting to Kirby's "intelligence reports", news agency Sputnik reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "West has been persistently promoting a myth about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, which goes against common sense and does not reflect the real situation."

(Image: AP)