US-UK Trade Deal Not On Cards, Admits Liz Truss As New PM Flies To New York To Meet Biden

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss travelled to New York on her first foreign trip since assuming office. She is due to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Ahead of her meeting with Biden, Truss admitted that she does not expect an agreement between US and UK over a free trade deal for years, The Guardian reported.

While flying to the US, Liz Truss acknowledged that no negotiations were happening with the US. Speaking to reporters on the plane to the US, Truss said, "There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have any expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term," as per the news report. UK PM Liz Truss underscored that her priority will be to become part of the trans-Pacific trading partnership of 11 countries, including Australia, Japan, Canada and Singapore. Apart from this, Truss aims to sign deals with the Gulf States and India. She emphasised that her "number one" focus in her meeting with US President Biden would be global security, particularly working with the US and European partners to handle the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The relations between US and UK have been strained due to the policy on Northern Ireland. The protocol is an agreement with the EU which came into effect after Brexit. The agreement calls for customs checks on products being shipped from the British mainland to Northern Ireland. It allows the border between north and south to remain open and is a vital component of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. The Biden administration has already issued a warning that any unilateral actions to revoke the Northern Ireland protocol would not be "conducive" to the trade agreement between the US and the UK, as per the news report. Biden is expected to express his personal commitment to defending the Good Friday agreement and will call on Liz Truss to hold talks regarding the issue with Brussels. Meanwhile, Liz Truss has suggested that certain parts of the agreement be unilaterally negated, claiming that the protocol puts an undue burden on UK business.

Biden-Truss meeting postponed

Notably, the meeting between Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden scheduled to take place in Downing Street was rescheduled for Wednesday at the United Nations. The meeting between Truss and Biden was due to take place when Biden arrived in the UK for attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. An administrative official said that the US has been in "constant touch" with Downing Street and they have both agreed that it is "preferable to hold a bilateral meeting in New York on Wednesday." During her visit to the US, Liz Truss is due to hold meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Image: AP