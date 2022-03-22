US Under Secretary Meets Pakistan NSA & FM To Discuss Afghan Refugees & Ukraine Crisis

Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, met with Pakistani leaders on Monday to discuss a number of problems, including the transfer of Afghan refugees and the Ukraine crisis. Zeya met with Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Zeya said in a tweet, "Pleasure meeting Pakistan’s Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI to discuss our countries’ enduring ties & 75 years of - partnership, gratitude for Afghan relocation & refugee hosting, U.S. support for Pakistan’s CT efforts, the need for solidarity on Ukraine, & human rights."

She also met with members of civil society and representatives from international organisations. The US Under Secretary arrived in Islamabad on Monday, where she will lead the US mission to the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and meet with senior government officials.

Zeya to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine during bilateral meetings

During her OIC engagements, the Under Secretary will emphasise the United Nations' longstanding and close ties with OIC member states, stress the need for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and advocate for universal human rights and freedom.

Regional security developments, Pakistan's hosting of Afghan refugees and assistance for Afghan relocation efforts, and worldwide criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be discussed during the Under Secretary's bilateral meetings. Zeya will then visit Tunisia on March 23 and the United Arab Emirates from March 27 to 29.

Image: AP