US Asks India To 'respect Right Of Peaceful assembly', Urges Protesters To Reject Violence

The Trump administration has urged the Indian authorities to protect and respect the right of peceful assembly while asking the protestors to refrain from violence as the news of unrest over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) has spread across the world. The dialogue took place between the US and Indian authorities during the high-level ministerial dialogue between US and India.

US monitoring the CAA situation

A spokesperson of the state department said that the US is closely monitoring developments over the CAA, even as the high voltage drama unfolds over the impeachment of the President and the debate over the US administration’s viewpoint on minorities and migrants.

A republican party leader Sam Brownback had taken to Twitter to voice his concerns over the implication of CAB. “One of India’s great strengths is its Constitution. As a fellow democracy, we respect India’s institutions, but are concerned about the implications of the CABBill. We hope the government will abide by its constitutional commitments, including on religious freedom,” he tweeted. The Republican party itself is under the radar for President Trump’s stand against the minorities, advocating a religion specific ban on entry to the US.

However, more than 400 students mostly Indian, from the liberal circles in the US have condemned the alleged police brutality in Indian universities while expressing solidarity with the students in India.

Protests in India have turned violent with protestors from several universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University clashed with Delhi Police. Protestors were seen pelting stones and damaging public properties while protesting against CAA, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Home Minister Amit Shah has maintained that the protestors have been misled by vested interest which has led to inciting violence. The Delhi Police in its FIR has mentioned the names of Congress and AAP leaders who were responsible for instigating the students that led to violence.

