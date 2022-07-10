US Urges Sri Lanka To Quickly Form New Government To Achieve Long-term Economic Stability

As Sri Lanka witnessed political turbulence on Saturday, resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the United States appealed to the government leaders to act quickly to seek long-term solutions. According to the TRT News agency, the remarks from State Department spokesperson Secretary of State Antony Blinken came during his visit to Thailand on July 9. Blinken, a State Department Spokesperson, said the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should come with a commitment to the betterment of the nation and added the decision should not be focused on securing profit for any political party.

Following his landing in Thailand on Saturday, Blinken appealed to the outgoing government to swiftly form a new government as per the constitution in order to fulfil the concerns of Sri Lankan citizens who have been facing a severe crisis for the last six months. Blinken stressed that the main goal of the next formed government should be focused on fulfilling power, energy and food to its citizens. Further, the US Secretary denounced the attacks on journalists and demanded a fair investigation and prosecution of anyone involved in the violent protest. He noted that the Sri Lankan people have the right to raise their issues peacefully and appealed to the citizens to end the violence in order to restore peace in the island nation.

Prime Minister resigns amid massive protest

On Saturday, following a massive protest at the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe called for a meeting with the Speaker where the ministers asked both the PM and the President to resign in order to control the situation immediately. In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. Subsequently, the Prime Minister tendered his resignation with certain terms and conditions. He urged the ministers to form an all-party government in order to address the concerns of all leaders. Also, he too urged the leaders to form the government swiftly as meetings with the International Monetary Fund and UN World Food Programme (WFP) are in the pipeline.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

Image: AP/PTI