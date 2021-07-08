US Urges Taliban To 'negotiate In Good Faith' With Afghan Govt To End Permanent Bloodshed

Amid recent surge in attacks on the civilians by the Taliban-- an Islamist movement and military organisation in Afghanistan currently waging war within that country-- US embassy in Kabul noted that the Taliban violates the human rights of Afghans and is bringing hardship to the people of the country. US Deputy Ambassador, Ross Wilson, who has been serving since January 18, 2020 in the war led country, wrote on his microblogging site, "The Taliban offensive is bringing hardship to communities across Afghanistan already grappling with drought, poverty & COVID. It violates Afghans' human rights and provokes fear that a system this country’s citizens do not support will be imposed (sic)."

He also offered the Taliban to negotiate in good faith and with a genuine will to bring about a political settlement and a permanent end to the fighting. US Deputy Ambassador also expressed concern over the system supposed to be imposed in Afghanistan and added that citizens of Afghanistan do not support a system in which their basic rights are violated.

Pentagon says 90% US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan

Recently, the United States has withdrawn almost 90 percent of its troops from Afghanistan. However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. The US said it is still working on agreements to base counter-terrorism forces in the region and evacuate thousands of interpreters and other Afghans who helped the American war effort.

US CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) Director William Burns testified in April that fighters from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are still operating in Afghanistan and 'remain intent on recovering the ability to attack U.S. targets.' US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely.

Ghani says Taliban can't make Afghan government surrender, even in 100 years

However, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban cannot make the government surrender even in the next one hundred years. The statement made by Ghani has its own gravity as the country's Defence Ministry informed that over 200 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours, whereas, on the other hand, Taliban, claimed that they have captured at least six more districts in the same duration that the Afgan government claimed a "grand success" over the Islamist military group.