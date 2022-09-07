US Vows To Target 'China's Logistical Support' If Beijing Shows Aggression Towards Taiwan

The United States will make it "really really hard" to conduct an offensive against the friends of Washington, US General and Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures Clinton Hinote said. In his remarks at the Atlantic Council panel on the future of air warfare on Tuesday, Clinton Hinote asserted that the Pentagon is "prepared" to target "China's core logistical support" in case Beijing demonstrates "aggression" towards Taiwan, RT reported. He expressed hope that China would realise that the US will not allow Beijing to flow its logistics.

US General and Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures Clinton Hinote at the Atlantic Council panel said, "We’re going to make it really really hard to do offensive maneuvers against our friends and I would hope that our potential adversary China might think about that if they are contemplating the difficulty of getting across a 90-mile strait and going against Taiwan," according to RT. Hinote stressed that the US will make every effort to stop Beijing's aggression against Taiwan and further warned that they would make it "one of the most difficult military operations in history" for China.

Furthermore, Hinote underscored that the US seeks to see the "status quo continue" and does not want to witness China reach the Taiwan Strait and launch an offensive in Taiwan or send missiles towards Japan. Notably, the ties between the US, China and Taiwan have been strained after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory. After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, China had launched military drills around Taiwan and called her visit a "serious violation of one-China principle." After Pelosi's visit, the US delegation led by Ed Markey travelled to Taiwan and held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. China had launched additional military drills after a US delegation led by Markey visited Taiwan.

Taiwan President accuses China of conducting 'cognitive warfare'

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen accused China of carrying out "cognitive warfare" by disseminating misinformation. Tsai Ing-wen said that China has been conducting military incursions into nearby waters and airspace. She underscored that the situation around Taiwan Strait remains "tense" and the "threat has never ceased." She made the remarks during a visit to an air defence and missile battalion in Hualien.

“In addition to frequent intrusions by China’s aircraft and ships, China also conducted cognitive warfare, using false information to create disturbance in minds of people,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said as per AP.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP