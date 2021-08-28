US Vows To Transfer Kabul Airport Back To Afghan People Amid Taliban Takeover

Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan with Taliban's swift takeover, the United States official on Friday, 27 August, announced that the Kabul Airport will be transferred back to the Afghan people. In a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price asserted that "upon our departure, we will transfer the Kabul airport back to the Afghan people." Earlier, the Taliban spokesperson had said that the group has controlled parts of Kabul Airport as President Joe Biden confirmed to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by 31 August.

According to the Taliban, it has already captured "three important locations in the military part of Kabul Airport".

Taking to his Twitter, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said: "Three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate."

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Defence (Pentagon) on Friday held a press conference and gave details on the explosions that killed US Service Members. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby while briefing the reporters said that there was only one bombing at the gate and said that the second reported explosion at the hotel did not actually happen. However, earlier reports suggested that twin blasts jolted Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, killing at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops.

Kabul blast: Pentagon assures investigation

After the death toll in the Kabul Airport blast surpassed 95, the United States Department of Defence (Pentagon) on Friday held a press conference and gave details about the explosions that killed US Service Members. Informing that the US Department of Defence will not be giving the number of troops present and capability on the ground, Secretary John Kirby said that the shocking incident was a grim reminder that the US has to be more judicious. While offering condolences to the people of Afghanistan, who were killed in the attack, he said, "Whatever the future of Afghanistan in governance perspective, we will coordinate with the international community to ensure the Afghan government remains accountable."

Joe Biden vows retaliation over Kabul blasts

US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement over the Kabul blasts on Thursday, 26 August, vowing to avenge the deaths of the 13 servicemen and make those responsible for the incident pay. Addressing the nation from the White House, President Biden also asserted that the US would continue to evacuate its citizens and the mission will go on. He also vowed to continue the evacuation operation and said he is looking at plans to strike ISIS-K assets.

