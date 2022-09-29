US VP Harris Says North Korea's Missile Launches 'destabilising' Peace, Security Of Region

US Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches." This comes as Harris visited South Korea on Thursday after North Korea's latest missile launches. As both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, the US VP described North Korea's ballistic missile launches as "provocations" meant to "destabilise the peace and security of the region".

The readout of the meeting released by White House reads, "The Vice President and the President reaffirmed our alignment on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and our goal of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula."

During her visit, the US VP also visited the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) after meeting Yoon Suk-yeol.

During the meeting, Harris and Yoon Suk-yeol discussed response of US and South Korea to "potential future provocations," which will include through trilateral cooperation with Japan. US Vice President underscored that the action of North Korea pose a threat to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire international community. Harris stressed that US is committed to defending South Korea and bolstering the "combined defence posture."

"They condemned the DPRK’s provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and they discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan. Vice President underscored that the DPRK’s actions threaten peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire international community," the White House said.

The two leaders discussed the growing strategic economic and technology ties between US and South Korea and agreed to strengthen cooperation on space. According to South Korean President's office, Kamala Harris reiterated US commitment to defend South Korea with full range of military capabilities in case of war. Kamala Harris welcomed North Korea's intent to announce their commitment to not conduct direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing. The two leaders also spoke about Taiwan and China and efforts to preserve peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Kamala Harris visits DMZ

Harris visited the Korean demilitarised zone (DMZ), separating North and South Korea. She visited the top of a ridge, near guard towers and security cameras at the DMZ, according to AP. Harris watched through binoculars as South Korean colonel showed her military installations on the southern side. As Harris watched through binoculars, the US military colonel pointed at some of the defences along the military demarcation line, including fence topped with barbed wire and claymore mines.

The American military colonel informed Harris that US soldiers regularly patrol along a path. Before her visit to DMZ, the US VP also interacted with US service members and some of their relatives at the Camp Bonifas Dining Facility. Her visit to DMZ comes after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two missiles 10 minutes apart on Wednesday. Japan Prime Minister's office also confirmed that Pyongyang fired a suspected ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea. Earlier, Seoul said that North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards its eastern seas on Sunday, 25 September.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP