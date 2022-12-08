US VP Kamala Harris Lauds Iranian Women's Bravery Amid Ongoing Anti-hijab Protests

The women-led anti-hijab protests, which started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have stirred a storm all across the world. As thousands of women burned their hijabs and cut their hair as a symbolic gesture in support of the protest, the recent anti-hijab protests can be considered one of the biggest revolutions in Iran's history. The last time Iran witnessed such a revolution was in 1978, that ultimately led to the establishment of the current Iranian regime. Honouring the valour of the Iranian women, involved in the anti-government protests, Time magazine on Wednesday, crowned the Iranian women as the 'Heroes of the Year,' 2022.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is known for breaking glass ceilings on her own after she became the first female Vice President of the United States of America. Following the announcement by Time Magazine, VP Kamala Harris, took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the courageous women of Iran. Harris wrote, “I am inspired by the women of Iran and their bravery. We will continue to work with the international community to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its brutal crackdown on the Iranian people. #MahsaAmini”.

The magazine called the Iranian women ‘educated, secular, liberal’

On Wednesday, the Times Magazine honoured the women of Iran and awarded them the title of ‘Heroes Of The Year, 2022”. According to Iran International, the American magazine described the women of Iran as “educated, secular, liberal.” The tribute reads, “At this writing, an estimated 400 Iranian protesters have been killed by security forces. Despite measures to block the internet, reports continue to surface of deaths and abuse in custody. After nearly three months, protests on college campuses are not letting up.”

Time’s former Columnist Azadeh Moaveni wrote the beautiful tribute and talked about how Iranian women have stood up for their rights in the past. She wrote, “These younger women are now in the streets. The movement they’re leading is educated, liberal, secular, raised on higher expectations, and desperate for normality.” Sharing the beautiful tribute on Twitter, the US Vice President asserted that Washington will, “continue to work” with the International community to hold the Iranian administration accountable for the brutal crackdown of the protest that started off in September.