'US Waged War Against Afghans Not Terrorism, Was Involved In Corruption': Hamid Karzai

The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, stated on Tuesday that he took responsibility for corruption in the country, while claiming that the United States was involved in it. Karzai, who served as the President of Afghanistan for more than a decade from 2022 to 2014, spoke to a correspondent from US-based news outlet Washington Post about living in Kabul amidst the Taliban regime where he said that he took “full responsibility for the corruption and bribes in the delivery of services. … But the big contracts, big corruption, in hundreds of millions of dollars or millions of dollars, was clearly a United States of America thing.”

According to the Washington Post, the former president lives in Kabul where he is closely watched by the Taliban that do not let him leave the Afghan capital. Karzai was the first leader of the country after the US toppled the Taliban government in 2001 following their military operation in response to September 11 attacks, the deadliest terrorist attacks on US soil.

Karzai blamed the US for the fate of Afghanistan saying the war in Afghanistan “was not our war”. “I was not a partner of the United States in that war against Afghan villages and homes. I changed from the moment I recognized that this war that is fought in the name of defeating terrorism is actually a war against the Afghan people.” “I called the Taliban ‘brothers’ for that reason,” he explained. Karzai, however, said that he had made the right decision to stay in the country even after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. “I was not sure of my own safety (after the Taliban came to power). But I would have never left and I will never leave. This is my country," the former Afghan leader had noted last year. Washington Post reported that the Taliban see Karzai as their adversary as he was "the first individual who worked with the Americans for the occupation of Afghanistan."

Karzai stays in Kabul

When Taliban forces entered Kabul in August 2021, Karzai feared for his life, reported Washington Post. He decided to go to the home of Abdullah Abdullah, another senior Afghan politician who had decided to stay. “I don’t leave my country when it is in trouble,” Karzai said. But the presidential palace had already been abandoned by the time Taliban fighters arrived as President Ashraf Ghani had fled. “The state would not have collapsed,” Karzai claimed. “Ghani leaving was the collapse of the whole thing.”