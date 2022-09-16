US Wants Pakistan To Act Against Terrorist Groups In Quid Pro Quo Move For F-16 Fleet Aid

The US wants Pakistan to take persistent action against all terrorist groups despite having granted a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet sustainment programme for the nation. With this, it becomes more and more obvious that Pakistan cannot, under any circumstances, avoid answering the concerns raised by the crucial matter of terrorism.

Notably, ex-US President Donald Trump halted all defence and security aid to Pakistan in 2018 on the grounds that Pakistan was not a partner in the country's battle against terrorism. According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Pakistani government has asked for assistance with its F-16 fleet.

The State Department stated that although it regards Pakistan as a crucial counterterrorism partner, it still expects it to "take sustained action against terrorist groups" in response to the US's support package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, according to Dawn. Further, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that a total of nine US Central Command flights had delivered more than half of the 630 metric tonnes of relief supplies from USAID's Dubai warehouse as a response, according to Dawn, underscoring the US's support for Pakistan amid the devastating floods that have gripped the South Asian nation.

Dawn quoted Price as saying, "In total, CENTCOM will airlift more than 41,000 kitchen sets, 1,500 rolls of plastic sheeting, tens of thousands of plastic tarps, 8,700 shelter fixing kits – all in support of USAID’s flood relief."

India expresses concern over US support package for Pakistan

It is important to note here that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke by phone about the expanding convergence of their countries' strategic interests and their increased cooperation. Rajnath Singh expressed India's concerns about the American support package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. Notably, India is seen as the keystone of US President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy, and the Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers recently met with their American counterparts at the "22" summit.

The India-US bilateral partnership covers a wide range of issues, including the response to Covid-19, economic recovery following the pandemic, the climate crisis and sustainable development, critical and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, education, the diaspora, and defence and security.

Image: AP