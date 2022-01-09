Commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, who succeeded slain IRGC general Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, Jan 8 warned that Iran “is still determined to retaliate for Soleimani’s death,” Tasmin news agency reported. He threatened that the ground for “hard revenge” would come from the inside without divulging information about Iran’s plan for revenge. “We do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence," Sputnik quoted Qaani as saying citing Tasmin news agency.

The latter asked Washington to act “wise” and hold those behind the strike accountable. He then demanded that the US prosecutes the former US leader Donald Trump and those who participated in Soleimani’s assassination in 2020. He warned the US to take appropriate action before the "children of the Resistance Front take the matter in their own hands and take revenge from the Americans by themselves.” Iran is now hard pressing for punishment against the former republican leader Trump “in accordance with God’s command,” and others, an estimated 51 American citizens on Iran’s list of suspects that were responsible for the operation against the Quds force commander Soleimani.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had also earlier this week demanded that Washington conducts a legal trial of the former American republican leader Donald Trump for killing Iranian Quds force commander Soleimani, or “Tehran would take revenge.” In an event that was held to honour Soleimani, Iran threatened the US of consequences as the hardline cleric leader of Tehran reminded that the assassinated military general was a critical overseas arm of Tehran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Iranian media reported.

Recently, the Iraqi military bases hosting US troops in Iraq’s western Anbar province and the capital of Baghdad came under attack amid the Iranian revenge threats. In Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base with members of the US-led coalition, the Iraqi and US militaries told Associated Press. The attack was unleashed at the time of the anniversary of the US airstrike on Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago. An Iraqi officer told the reporters that an Iraqi base housing US troops in the western Anbar province was attacked with at least five Katyusha rockets, and an additional three other rockets were launched outside the base’s parameter and the US-led coalition forces were forced into shelters by the barrage.

Tehran had pledged revenge earlier shortly after the American strike, stressing that the US “might face revenge inside its own territory for the assassination.”

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, who replaced the assassinated Soleimani, had also warned the US earlier last year of “its downfall,” adding that the process of taking revenge has already begun. Separately, at a conference held in commemoration of the slain Iranian General then in Kerman, Qaani warned the US “You cannot relax anymore even at your home, and it is not unlikely that we will take revenge inside the house,” according to Tasmin News Agency.

In a fresh warning to the US once again on Soleimani's killing anniversary, the newly elected Iranian hardline cleric leader said in a speech broadcast by state media channels that "If Trump and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge.” Raisi called Trump "the aggressor, murderer and main culprit,” who must be “tried and judged under the (Islamic) law of retribution, and God's ruling must be carried out against him.”

Under the Islamic Sharia law that is the basis of governance in Iran, the convicted murderer is executed, and Iran’s Raisi appeared to make similar demands against the former US President as he noted justice should prevail, threatening a reprisal.

Iran Prosecutor-General threatens 'criminal Trump'

Iran’s Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told state television address that the “criminal former president Trump” is at the top of the list Iran prepared which includes about 127 suspects and 74 US nationals who were involved in Soleimani’s killing in 2020. Iran also held Israel as partisan to the drone strike as it demanded that United Nations Security Council must dispatch a letter to hold the United States former leader and the then leader of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s closest ally at the time, accountable.

Defending the strike against the Iranian IRGC commander, Washington in a statement had explained that the strike was carried out because the Iranian general posed a distinct threat to Americans in the Middle East. Although no specific details about the nature of the threat were revealed. Former Republican Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told American media outlets that "multiple pieces of information" from intelligence sources and Pentagon were given to President Donald Trump, who then ordered the strike on Soleimani in Iraq at the Baghdad airport. The then National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien had said that the Iranian General was planning to kill American “diplomats, soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines” in Iraq, adding that he was an “imminent threat”