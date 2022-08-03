US Warns Americans Of Possible Retaliation In Wake Of Al-Qaeda's Ayman Al-Zawahri Death

Following the death of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri in a CIA drone strike, the United States on Tuesday issued a warning to Americans traveling abroad about potential retaliation by terrorist organisations who continue to plan terror attacks against Washington. The Department of State issued 'Worldwide Cautions', stating that these attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics, including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings. In its advisory, the State Department provided US citizens with information regarding terrorist activities, political violence, and criminal activity that occur abroad. It also issued specific recommendations on how to prepare for possible contingencies, receive information on breaking security events and ensure that travelers can be contacted in an emergency.

Worldwide Caution Update

The State Department in its update stated that Americans are strongly advised to keep a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness while traveling abroad because "terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents" frequently occur without any warning.

The travel advisory further stated that American embassies and consulates would have to try their best to help US citizens in certain situations by offering emergency services. Americans living abroad have been asked to keep up with local news and stay in touch with the embassy or consulate that is closest to them. Moreover, the US citizens have been advised to review nation-specific travel advisories before leaving the country while scheduling a trip.

"Travelers are also urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and to make it easier to locate them in an emergency. In an emergency, please contact the nearest US Embassy or consulate or call the following numbers: 1 (888) 407-4747 (toll-free in the United States and Canada) or 1 (202) 501-4444 from other countries," the statement read.

Ayman al-Zawahri killed in a US drone attack

According to Politico, which cited a senior administration source, the United States tracked down Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri through his family and killed him over the weekend in a drone operation. Additionally, US President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement that the US "successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the emir of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri.” In Kabul on Sunday, a CIA counterterrorism operation resulted in the death of the Al-Qaeda head.

The event unfolded when Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when a drone fired two missiles at him. As per the Associated Press report, Zawahiri showed up on the balcony of a home in Kabul at sunup on Sunday. He appeared to be lingering outside on the balcony, as US intelligence had noted he did regularly. According to US officials who described the strike under the condition of anonymity, a drone fired two Hellfire missiles at the al-Qaida chief as he stood on the balcony.

It is important to note that Zawahiri commanded Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. He worked with Bin Laden to plot the 9/11 attacks and was one of the US's "most wanted terrorists."

(Image: AP)