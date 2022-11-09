US Warns Australia Against Signing & Ratifying Treaty That Seeks Ban On Nuclear Weapons

Australia's voting position on the treaty arguing for prohibition of nuclear weapons has always been opposed to the treaty. However, now under the Anthony Albanese government, Australia's voting position has shifted to abstaining from opposing. The US is not happy with Australia's change of stance and has warned Canberra against joining the treaty which argues for a ban on nuclear weapons.

According to a report from The Guardian, the treaty imposes a blanket ban on the development, testing, stockpiling, use or threatening to use nuclear weapons. All nations armed with nuclear weapons have opposed the treaty and many allies of these nations have opposed the treaty as well. Although Australia does not have nuclear weapons of its own, it does rely on the American nuclear umbrella to deter other nations. "The treaty would not allow for US extended deterrence relationships, which are still necessary for international peace and security," said the US Embassy in Canberra.

New Zealand and Indonesia welcome change in Australia's voting stance

A spokesperson for the US Embassy told The Guardian that, "While the United States understands and shares the desire to advance nuclear disarmament goals, we do not support the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. The United States does not believe that progress toward nuclear disarmament can be decoupled from the prevailing security threats in today’s world.” The spokesperson also added that the treaty will lead to a divide in the international community. In other words, the treaty will divide the international community into two groups - one of nations which are armed with nuclear weapons and one of nations who are not armed with nuclear weapons.

This treaty comes at a time when nuclear weapons have once again become more relevant, as they were during the Cold War. Many international security experts have argued that nuclear weapons actually make the world a safer place because the concept of "mutually assured destruction/ MAD" ensures that states armed with nuclear weapons don't invade other states armed with nuclear weapons, which results in decline of war. Australia's change in voting stance was welcomed by Indonesia and New Zealand. Indonesia’s ambassador, Siswo Pramono, said that the change in Australia's voting stance “gives encouragement to others to believe that we are on the right path”. New Zeland said that it welcomes “constructive developments in Australia’s approach” The US' warning is to ensure that Australia does not go as far as signing and ratifying the treaty.

Image: AP