US Warns Taliban May Lose Restrictions On Al-Qaeda In Coming Months

Taliban may lose restrictions on terror group Al-Qaeda in the coming months, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said. In a report on Thursday, it said that the Afghan terror group will lose restrictions on the commute and allow greater freedom of movement within the next 12 to 24 months. The Taliban has been accused of hosting Al-Qaeda leaders during its previous regime. After the terror group recaptured power in August last year, UN officials warned against growing ties between the two.

“The DoS (Department of State) assessed that the Taliban has taken steps to implement many of its counterterrorism commitments in the 2020 Doha Agreement with the US Government regarding al-Qaeda and other groups, though continued monitoring and engagement will remain essential. However, USCENTCOM assessed that the Taliban will likely loosen these restrictions over the next 12 to 24 months, allowing al-Qaeda greater freedom of movement and the ability to train, travel, and potentially re-establish an external operations capability,” said a Lead Inspector General Report to the US Congress.

Daesh is top terrorist threat in Afghanistan

The report revealed that Daesh or ISIS was the top terrorist threat in Afghanistan with “approximately 2,000 members operating in the country.” However, the Taliban denied the presence of any terror group in Afghanistan stating that "there are no movements, no forces in our country which can plan attacks against others, said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Taliban, ading that the Taliban government, based on its policy, "doesn’t allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against others".

Meanwhile, in a move to clench the rights of women in Afghanistan, the Taliban in its newest decree ordered female staff members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) working in the country to wear the hijab. According to a UNAMA statement, a council of Taliban officials from the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice told the UN body that female employees should consider wearing the hijab while reporting to duty, Khaama Press reported. Notably, on May 16, the organisation shared the Taliban’s directive for its female staffers to wear the hijab.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)