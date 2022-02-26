US Warship Conducts 'routine' Transit Through Taiwan Strait; China Denounces Move

The Chinese military on Saturday condemned the United States for sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. The Chinese military said in a statement that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has been closely observing a US warship's transit across the Taiwan Strait. It further stated that Washinton's proactive attempts to back up the "Taiwan independence" forces by making some gestures are both "unethical and futile."

Colonel Shi Yi, the PLA Eastern Theater Command's spokesperson, made the remark in response to the United States' transit of the Taiwan Strait. "The theatre command is still on high alert to protect national sovereignty, security, and regional peace and stability," Yi added. Earlier in the day, the US 7th Fleet stated in a release that The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) is holding a routine Taiwan Strait transit in accordance with international law and international waters.

The release further stated that the ship was transiting through a section of the Strait that is beyond any coastal state's territorial sea. "The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait exemplifies America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US military can fly, sail, and operate everywhere that international law permits," the release added. Earlier this week, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu claimed that China could initiate an armed clash in the Taiwan Strait in order to divert attention from the domestic issues within the country.

'Taiwan needs to strengthen its self-defence capabilities': FM Joseph Wu

Speaking to ITV News, Wu added that Taiwan must bolster its self-defence capabilities whether China attacks or not. The country needs to be fully prepared to defend its territorial sovereignty and democracy, he added. It is worth mentioning here that the Taiwan Strait is a 180-kilometre-long strait that separates Taiwan from continental Asia. The strait is part of the South China Sea and, to the north, links to the East China Sea. Notably, the United States, China's geopolitical competitor, has boosted its support for Taiwan in recent months.

Image: AP