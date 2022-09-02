Amid the ongoing tensions between US and China, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asserted on Thursday that Washington will continue working closely with allies, civil society as well as the international community to seek justice and accountability against atrocities on Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. The remarks come after the United Nations published a report on August 31, claiming that the Chinese government has committed atrocities that may be considered to be crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

According to a press release from the US Department of State, Blinken stated that the US has ‘welcomed’ the UN report, that describes, “authoritatively the appalling treatment and abuses of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups by the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”

The @UNHumanRights recently released report on the Human Rights Situation in Xinjiang lays out the PRC’s human rights violations and abuses in unnerving detail. We call on the PRC to immediately cease committing these atrocities. https://t.co/MQmI8mFoxo — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 1, 2022

The abuses and breaches of human rights taking place in Xinjiang are outlined in frightening detail in the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights' report. The report concludes that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in the Xinjiang region and that "the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of the Uyghur and predominantly Muslim groups... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

Referring to the report, Blinken remarked that the US has deepened and intensified their great concern about the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" which are being committed in the Xinjiang region against Uyghurs as well as other ethnic and religious minorities by the Chinese government authorities.

China denies UN report that outlines atrocities against Uyghur people

The UN Human Rights group's report on Beijing's unfair detention of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the remote western province of Xinjiang has been denied by China. The 45-page-long UN report was made public on Wednesday after being the subject of multiple disagreements, exposed systematic patterns of torture used by the Chinese government in recent years. The report pleaded for immediate attention from the UN and the international community to rights abuses occurring during Beijing's campaign to eradicate terrorism.

China, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with the report's results and asserted that the UN Office has overlooked the "achievements" in human rights made by members of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang. The report has been labeled "fabricated" and built on the "presumption of guilt." China criticised the UN's findings and accused Western organisations of meddling in Beijing's domestic affairs.

In addition to this, China's diplomatic mission in Geneva responded to the UN report with a letter stating, "Based on the disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces and out of the presumption of guilt, the so-called 'assessment' distorts China's laws, wantonly smears and slanders China, and interferes in China's internal affairs."

China firmly opposes the release of the so-called “assessment” on Xinjiang, which is nothing but a farce plotted by some Western countries and anti-China forces. https://t.co/IJPmyO2Nyk pic.twitter.com/7Bh5aTzZ2M — China Mission Geneva (@ChinaMissionGva) September 1, 2022

It is pertinent to note that this widely anticipated report was released roughly three months after Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, received harsh criticism for her most recent visit to Beijing, when she met briefly with Chinese authorities. According to several human rights experts' accusations, and despite her repeated denials, Bachelet did not address the subject of how China treats Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

