Russia Says US Insistence To Include China In Arms Talks 'unrealistic'

After Russian and American diplomats concluded roundtable talks of nuclear arms control aiming for a new agreement in Vienna, Moscow has said that it is ‘unrealistic’ to include Beijing in these negotiations. A Russian media agency quoted country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on June 23 saying that the United States has “not moved” from its position on involving China in disarmament talks which according to Russia is “unrealistic”. He also reportedly added that Moscow would not ‘use’ the influence on Beijing the way Washington pleases.

This came after US President Donald Trump stressed that it is essential to involve China in discussions to extend New START, the treaty aimed at limiting the nuclear activity of US and Russia because according to him, China has had a ‘free pass’ to develop its weapon systems. Moreover, as per international media agency, the US envoy to the talks Marshall Billingslea has said on June 23 that China had ‘an obligation to negotiate in good faith’ with both US and Russia.

Read - 'Russia Supports India's Bid For Permanent UNSC Seat': Foreign Minister At RIC Meet

Read - US: Productive Talks With Russia On New Nuclear Arms Deal

Treaty expires in February 2021

The treaty which both US and Russia are hoping to extend is due to end on February 2021 and it limits both nations to deploy 1,550 nuclear warheads. After the talks in Vienna, Billingslea told the reporters that they were “very positive”. However, according to reports, Chian has not shown any willingness to be a participant of the negotiation between Russia and the US. Meanwhile, both nations concluded the “marathon discussions” on June 22 and the second round of these talks have been scheduled for early July or early August. US negotiator also said that 'three-way' is the best chance for the nations to ensure stability.

“We both agreed at the termination of our talks that the strategic environment has changed significantly since the New START treaty was signed,” Marshall Billingslea said. “We can all remember back 10 years ago, the world is, in fact, a radically different place.”

“The United States is not engaged in an arms race,” Billingslea said. “Of course we will not be left behind, but we seek to avoid this, and this is why a three-way nuclear arms control deal, in our view, has the best chance of avoiding an incredibly destabilizing three-way nuclear arms race.”

Read - Russian Cosmonaut Shares Pics Of Mumbai Clicked From Space; Check Out

Read - Russia Rules Out Intervention In LAC Faceoff, Says India And China 'don't Need Help'

Inputs: Agencies



