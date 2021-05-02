West Bengal
US: Wisconsin Casino Shooter In Police Custody; Officials Say 'scene Contained'

A gunman on May 1 opened fire at the Oneida Casino, Wisconsin, US, injuring multiple people inside. The suspect is in custody, CBS said.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
US

Rep image: Unsplash


A gunman on May 1 opened fire at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, injuring multiple people inside. According to CBS, the shooting occurred at around 8 pm (Local time ) on Saturday. An Oneida spokesperson said that the shooting took place at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the casino in Green Bay. 

The suspect is in custody, CBS said. While taking to Twitter, the casino confirmed the “active shooter situation” and urged people to stay away from the business as law enforcement officers secure the location. Oneida Casino also said that all its location were going to be closed until further notice. 

Oneida National Director of Public Relations Bobbi Webster could not immediately provide the exact number of people injured in the shooting. Officials did not even reveal the conditions of the victims. The motive behind the shooting also remains unclear at the moment. 

According to New York Post, a witness said that they evacuated immediately and within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. The witness added that the shooting went on for a couple of minutes and then ceased. Shots came from what sounded like the Northeast side of the casino, the witness informed. 

Mass shooting in US 

Meanwhile, the United States has been on edge overshooting rampages in recent weeks. A gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx centre last month. In another incident, five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March.

Last month, Forbes reported that the US has averaged more than one mass shooting a day this year. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 147 mass shootings in 2021 alone. Nearly 20,000 Americans died from gun violence in 2020, which is more than any year in two decades in what was the highest one-year jump in homicides since the US began keeping records in the 20th century, according to the Washington Post, while about 24,000 died by suicide using a gun. 

(Rep image: Unsplash)

