US WNBA Star Brittney Greiner Convicted In Russia On 'drug Smuggling' Charges

American WNBA star Brittney Griner, on August 4, was convicted by a Russian court on charges of "smuggling drugs with criminal intent" and was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison. She was arrested for having cannabis-infused vape cartridges in her possession back in February.

In its verdict on Thursday, a Russian court said Griner committed the crime “deliberately." She however rejected these allegations saying that the cannabis vape oil on her was an “honest mistake."

'I made an honest mistake..': Griner

In an appeal filled with emotion in the Russian courtroom, WNBA star Griner pleaded the prosecutors not to “end her life” due to the honest error as her drug-smuggling trial came to a close. Ahead of an expected verdict by the Khimki court outside Moscow, Griner said that she should not be handed a harsh prison sentence and must be dealt with leniency. The thirty-one-year-old further told the judge "to understand that this was an honest mistake" She elaborated in her defence that she made an innocent mistake as she was rushing, and under stress, trying to recover from COVID and get back to the team.

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom,” continued the WNBA star. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here.”

Griner, the Olympic champion whom the US wanted to exchange in a prisoner swap with Moscow's high-profile arms dealer Viktor Bout, told the Russian court that she did not intend to break Russian law and that she was taking ownership of her responsibilities. She continued that she had "inadvertently placed cannabis cartridges" into her luggage whilst she was “stress-packing” for her trip to Russia. She was scheduled to participate in a basketball match for a local team during WNBA’s off-season. Prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko argued that she had got the cannabis oil deliberately, implying that she hadn't expected to be caught. Cannabis is banned in Moscow for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

The US State Department had earlier, in a statement, said that Griner was “wrongfully detained" by Moscow. Russia had offered to release Griner in exchange for a former Russian colonel of the domestic spy agency convicted of murder in Germany last year. The US government was trying to secure Griner's release with Bout.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the Biden administration has put a "substantial proposal on the table" for the Kremlin in view of the political pressure to bring the arrested Americans held by Moscow home, particularly at a time when ties between the two nations had soured over the Kremin's ongoing military invasion in Ukraine.