US Worried By UK Claims Accusing Moscow Of Plotting To Install Pro-Russian Leader In Kyiv

The United States is currently voicing concern about the reports from the British Foreign Office which claimed that Moscow is planning to establish a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, as per the White House National Security Council spokesperson, Emily Horne. In a Saturday statement, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office claimed that the Russian government is "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv." The office also stated that former Ukrainian parliament member Yevhen Murayev is being evaluated as a possible contender.

Apart from these, the United Kingdom Foreign Office also alleged that Russian intelligence has also been contacting a variety of former Ukrainian leaders, which even includes Mykola Azarov, Ukraine's former Prime Minister. Even though these claims are made, no proof was offered to back up any assertions, ANI reported.

'This kind of plotting is deeply concerning'

Following these claims, Horne said in a statement on Saturday, “This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine," according to The New York Times.

Furthermore, in response to the UK claims, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the falsehood propagated by the UK Foreign Office is considered to be another sign that the NATO nations are raising tensions surrounding Ukraine. The ministry urged the British government to "halt provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense."

In addition to this, the US State Department released two fact sheets on Thursday, accusing Russia of disseminating disinformation to portray Ukraine as an aggressor and blaming the West for driving Kyiv into a war with Moscow. The US documents, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, could not bear the smallest criticism because no particular evidence to back up the charges were offered. The fact sheets, according to Zakharova, might be considered propaganda because they were released on the day of the Russia-US conference in Geneva to push a certain information agenda.

During recent months, the West, as well as Ukraine, have been accusing Russia of building soldiers along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has stated that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, but it does have the right to mobilise military within its own borders. Meanwhile, Russia is particularly concerned about NATO military action near its borders and continuous military backing for Ukraine, which includes a rise in the number of Western instructors in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas).

