US 'would Respond' If China Establishes Military Base In Solomon Islands: Official

US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink has said that Washington would "very naturally respond" to the concerns if China sets up a military base in the Solomon Islands, The Guardian reported. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, asserted the security pact between China and Solomon Islands posed "potential regional security implications" for the US and other allies. The statement of US officials comes after the Solomon Islands and China entered an agreement on security cooperation.

Daniel Kritenbrink and Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, were part of the US delegation that was sent to the Solomon Islands on April 22. During the visit, the US officials held a meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Daniel Kritenbrink stated that they had a "constructive and candid" meeting with PM Sogavare where they raised concerns regarding the agreement signed between China and Solomon Islands, as per The Guardian report. He stated that they respect the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, but have told them that the US would "respond" if measures to establish a permanent military presence were taken in the country. He stressed that the US would have "significant concerns" if there was a military installation in the Solomon Islands. According to Daniel Kritenbrin, Sogavare has indicated that the agreement will have only "domestic implications." Earlier, the White House in a statement regarding the meeting revealed that the US delegation called for the transparency of the agreement.

"The US delegation noted there are potential regional security implications of the accord, including for the United States and its allies and partners. The US delegation outlined clear areas of concern with respect to the purpose, scope, and transparency of the agreement," the White House had announced in a statement.

US raises concerns over agreement between China & Solomon Islands

China and Solomon Islands have signed a security agreement. However, the details of the deal have been kept secret by both nations. As per The Guardian report, Daniel Kritenbrink believed that only a small group of people had seen the pact and noted that the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands had publicly announced that he would share details regarding the pact only when China allows them to do.

Earlier, the White House in a statement regarding the meeting between the US delegation and the Solomon Islands said, "If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly."

During the meeting, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare assured the US that there would be no military base and no power projection capability in their country. Earlier on April 19, Australia had raised concerns over the security pact between the Solomon Islands and China.

(Image: AP/@ManassehSogava1/Twitter)