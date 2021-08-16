USA, UK & France's UNSC Remarks On Afghanistan Fall Flat; Only Don't Want 9/11 Repeat

With Kabul falling into the hands of the Taliban, the UN Security Council under India's current Presidency held an emergency meeting on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Monday, the second one in just over a week. The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul and entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

During the UNSC meeting, the USA, France, and the United Kingdom have joined the chorus of immediate cease-fire and also warned the Taliban in a 'unified' voice.

The USA at UNSC meet over Afghanistan crisis

Speaking at the UNSC emergency meeting, the representative of the USA expressed her gratitude to India and warned the Taliban for 'swift and strong' military action if anything happens to US personnel or puts the evacuation mission at risk.

"We thank Norway, Estonia for calling this meeting and India for convening it given the events in the past 72 hours.

Over these past weekends members of the international community join together to say unequivocally that every Afghan should be able to live in safety, security, and dignity. We also call all parties in Afghanistan to ensure safe departures, protection of human rights, and property. Today I want to reiterate, re-emphasize this call- the civilian population including journalists and non-combatants must be protected. Attacks against civilians, civilian objects must stop," said the representative of the USA.

"The human rights and fundamental rights of all Afghan citizens especially women, girls and minority groups must be respected. We also call to all parties to prevent terrorism and we must ensure that Afghanistan cannot ever again be a base for terrorism. We also call on to Taliban to prevent humanitarian organisation to continue their valued work in Afghanistan," added the representative of the USA.

"All Afghan nationals and international citizens must be allowed to depart safely. President Biden has made clear that any action that puts US personnel and mission at risk will be met with a strong and swift military response. The United States remains to be generous in settling Afghan people into the country. We urge Afghanistan's neighbors and others beyond to give either temporary or permanent refugees to the people of Afghanistan. We the USA stand ready to assist to people of Afghanistan," representative of the USA further stated.

France at UNSC meet over Afghanistan crisis

France also expressed its gratitude to India for calling an emergency meeting over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and called for an immediate cease-fire.

"I would like to thank India for convening a meeting at a tragic and historic time for Afghanistan. The issue is so serious because it is a new era and the future of this country deserves so much. Our all eyes are on Kabul as peace and security of all-region are in jeopardy. Firstly I would like to express firm condemnation of violence, human rights violations that are taking place in Afghanistan. We would call for an immediate ceasefire & respect for international laws. Women's rights must be respected. Perpetrators of abuse must be brought to justice. France stands shoulder to shoulder with Afghan people," said the spokesperson of France

The United Kingdom at UNSC meet over Afghanistan crisis

United Kingdom (UK) at the UNSC emergency meet accused the Taliban of breaking its promise in the peace talks and taking the rule of the state by violence. The UK asked the Taliban to immediately stop the abuse of basic human rights as by doing so they cannot achieve legitimacy from the international communities.

"What is happening in Afghanistan is a tragedy. We have worked hard in peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Taliban pledged at Doha to engage in those talks in good faith but their action on the ground betrayed their promise," said the spokesperson of the UK.

"First, we need to seize all hostilities and military action to ensure the protection of civilians and to allow safe departures of national and others from there. Second, they must commit unequivocally not to harbor or give safe havens to terrorist groups. And third Taliban must honor their promise to protect human rights. If the Taliban continues to abuse basic human rights they cannot expect to enjoy any legitimacy in the eyes of Afghan people and among international communities," added UK's spokesperson.

