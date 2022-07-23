USAID Chief Samantha Power Set To Visit India Next Week Amid Global Food & Climate Crisis

The Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power is set to visit India from July 25 to 27. Amid the looming global food crisis and critical climate change situation, Power will meet with food and security and climate experts in New Delhi. She will also hold discussions with civil society representatives and underscore the bolstering of bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi, a statement by the USAID said. Power is also expected to highlight the enduring partnership with the Government of India and the people in India.

"Administrator Power will travel to India on July 25-27. The Administrator will meet with food security and climate experts, civil society, and government officials to discuss the global food security crisis, and the U.S.-India development partnership," the statement by the agency said.

During her two-day visit, Power will also participate in the meeting and events demonstrating the US commitment to sharing ties with India. Notably, the US notices India as the world's largest democracy which has undertaken the role of a global development leader in some nations experiencing the most pressing challenges. India has emerged as the power in the East that has helped address the global food crisis, tackle the climate crisis, tackle the climate-related crisis, and deliver COVID vaccines to underdeveloped or developing nations. Noting New Delhi's support to Sri Lanka, the USAID statement acknowledged India's role in trying to mitigate the threats and "support in need."

Power slams China for 'not doing enough' to curb food crisis

Ahead of the trip, Power slammed China for "not doing enough" for the imminent danger to food security amid rising inflation across the globe owing to the war in Ukraine. The second-largest economy "in particular stands out in absence," Power said while criticizing China for allegedly blindsiding the food security, and humanitarian issues. She added: "Even before the war in Ukraine began, Beijing’s trade restrictions on fertilizer and hoarding of grain were inflating prices. While at the same time, the government offered little of the transparency into its stocks and products that might have soothed markets."

Addressing the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Power explained how the Russian invasion alleviated the food crisis in the Horn of Africa, which is on the brink of famine. Laying out the severity of the looming food crisis, she highlighted the measures that the US is taking to address global hunger.

(Image: PTI/AP)