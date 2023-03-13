USAID DAA Anjali Kaur Is In India; Set To Deliver Keynote To Mark Women's History Month

The Deputy Assistant Administrator of USAID, Anjali Kaur is in India to advance the US and India development partnership. She will deliver a speech at an event to commemorate Women's history month. "The United States and India are partnering together to solve some of the world’s toughest development challenges, including climate change, health access and equity, and inclusive economic growth," according to a statement from the US Embassy, India.

"From March 11-15, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator (DAA) of the Bureau for Asia, Änjali Kaur, is visiting India to advance the U.S.-India development partnership, and to meet with government officials, development partners, and visit USAID-supported sites," it added.

Here is all you need to know about USAID

USAID, or the United States Agency for International Development, is an independent agency of the US federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance to other countries. USAID was established on November 3, 1961, during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, as part of a larger effort to modernize US foreign assistance. At the time, US foreign aid was seen as ineffective and wasteful, and there was a growing consensus that a new agency was needed to coordinate and streamline aid efforts.

USAID's mission is to advance US national security and economic prosperity by supporting economic growth, agriculture and trade, global health, democracy, conflict prevention and humanitarian assistance in developing countries. The agency works in partnership with governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, and other stakeholders to promote sustainable development and reduce poverty around the world.

USAID has been involved in a wide range of projects and initiatives over the years, including disaster relief, education and training programs, infrastructure development, health and nutrition programs, and environmental protection. The agency has also been at the forefront of efforts to promote democracy and good governance in developing countries, supporting efforts to strengthen civil society, improve the rule of law, and promote human rights.