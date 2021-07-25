'Use Your Common Sense': Alabama Governor Slams Unvaccinated People For Rising COVID Cases

The Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey has said that unvaccinated people are to be held responsible for the rising COVID-19 infections. She further urged people in her state to get vaccinated against the virus and alleged that those unvaccinated are not using their "common sense". Addressing the media in Birmingham on Thursday, Ivey added "I want folks to get vaccinated. That’s the cure. That prevents everything". The statement comes after the US state of Alabama saw a recent spike in the COVID-19 cases.

"Start blaming the unvaccinated folks": Alabama Governor

In a statement on July 22, the governor mentioned that the rise in cases was happening owing to the reluctance of people towards getting vaccinated against coronavirus. The statement comes after a study found out that more than nine out of ten COVID-19 deaths in the US have been of unvaccinated people. Encouraging the citizens to get the vaccine dose, she asked why do people have to mess with 'just temporary stuff' and added "We don’t need to encourage people to just go halfway with curing this disease. Let’s get it done. And we know what it takes to get it done.”.

Further describing the shots as 'safe' and 'effective', she said, "The data proves that it works. [It] doesn’t cost you anything. It saves lives.”. Reiterating the statistical proof, she said that the majority of the new hospitalisations in COVID-19 cases and the coronavirus-related deaths have been of those not vaccinated against the virus. Further blaming these people's lifestyle and a poor choice for the increasing cases in the state, the governor added "These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain."

When asked about what would it take for more citizens in Alabama to get their shots, her remarks got serious and more pointed. Reiterating that everyone should have 'common sense,' she said it's time to blame the "unvaccinated folks that are letting us down". Disappointed with the state's vaccination numbers, she told reporters "I had done all I know how to do" to boost the vaccination drive. "I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself," she stated.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate: CDC

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that Alabama, with 39.6% of its residents remains with the lowest vaccination rate in the country as compared to 48.8% of Americans nationally who have gotten their shots. Deeming the upcoming wave as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated", the Federal health officials have issued warnings related to the much lethal Delta variant that is supposed to surge cases across the country.

The Delta variant now represents 83% of the virus present in the US, CDC mentioned, with 97% of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalisations accruing due to the non-vaccinated people.

