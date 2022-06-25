USS Samuel B Roberts: World's Deepest Shipwreck Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under Sea

In a landmark discovery, explorers on Saturday located a shipwreck lying 6,895m (22,621 ft) deep underwater, the deepest yet to be discovered. The USS Samuel B Roberts, a US Navy group ship that sank in the Philippine Sea during the Battle of Off Samar in October 1944, was used by the American naval forces to combat the Imperial Japanese Navy's Center Force. The famed vessel that encountered the Japanese troops during World War II, was found by Texan financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo and sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet.

According to a BBC report, USS Sammy B Roberts was found shattered into two pieces, with both parts lying at a distance of about 33 feet. However, the explorers managed to identify the lost ship from the wreckage. The flotilla had played a vital role in defeating the Japanese Navy forces during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, which is considered the biggest naval war in history. The ship was destroyed after three enemy battleships attacked it, as per the historical information.

US explorers find world's deepest shipwreck

Part of the dive on the Sammy B. It appears her bow hit the seafloor with some force, causing some buckling. Her stern also separated about 5 meters on impact, but the whole wreck was together. This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end. pic.twitter.com/fvi6uB0xUQ — Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 24, 2022

Vescovo, whose team located the ship with help from EYOS Expeditions, stated that it was a great honour to find the lost ship and that this has once again given a chance to retell its story of heroism and loyalty. While speaking to the BBC, the voyager said, "We like to say that steel doesn't lie and that the wrecks of these vessels are the last witnesses to the battles that they fought." He added by saying that Sammy B had engaged the Japanese heavy cruisers at fire till the enemy's ammunition system got exhausted.

Some additional photos from the Sammy B. The bow, the fallen mast, the gap between fore and aft where she was hit by a battleship round, and the aft turret . . . where the brave and mortally wounded GM3 Paul H. Carr died trying to place a final round into the broken breech. pic.twitter.com/3VcZoZyPo3 — Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 25, 2022

"The Sammy B engaged the Japanese heavy cruisers at point-blank range and fired so rapidly it exhausted its ammunition; it was down to shooting smoke shells and illumination rounds just to try to set fire to the Japanese ships, and it kept firing." It was just an extraordinary act of heroism. Those men—on both sides—were fighting to the death," he added.

In the images captured by the research team, the puncture holes and damaged parts are clearly observable. From the appearance of the wreck, it is clear that the vessel sank after confronting massive bombardments. However, this is not the first discovery of this kind, as earlier last year, Vescovo's team managed to find the destroyer USS Johnston at a depth of 6,460m (21,180ft). He told BBC that chances are there that other ships are also lying deeper than the Sammy B or the Johnson across various seas.

Image: Twitter/@Victorescovi/@Ky_Hills