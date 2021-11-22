USTR Katherine Tai To Begin India Visit Today; Market Access, TPF, Indo-pacific On Agenda

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and her deputy Sarah Bianchi reach India on Monday with the aim of reconvening the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). During her two-day visit, Tai will engage in talks with her Indian counterpart, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, on issues related to market access, tariffs and the Indo-Pacific agenda on November 23.

The discussions on TPF comes after a bipartisan group of 75 US lawmakers urged the USTR to work towards reaching a solid framework rather than mini deals to reinstate India's benefit under an American-preferred trade programme allowing tariff-free entry of imports from selective countries.

US-India trade partnership 'has to start with a greater alignment': USIBC president

Dubbing the top US trade official's visit to India as "very important", the president of US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal, said that it is an "agenda-setting visit" to ascertain how both the nations "align their ambitions and approach to trade," ANI reported. Noting that there is a "gulf" between India and the US when it comes to trade policies, Biswal recommended that an "ambitious goal" can be a roadmap to ease trade ties.

"There is quite a distance and gulf between US and India when it comes to trade policies and so for there to be a greater focus on the trade partnership and hopefully at some point leading to a trade agreement between our two countries, it has to start with a greater alignment," Biswal said while speaking to ANI.

The USIBC president also highlighted that India has become an important source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the US owing to the amount of Indian investment and manufacturing that is coming into the United States. Despite the fact, she continued, trade ties between India and US are "nowhere near the potential" of what they could be.

"One of the major concerns that Indian companies have brought has been around labour and immigration policies that allowed Indian companies to be able to source from India through H1B1 visa," she concluded.

Progress on TPF could allow the US more access to Indian markets

Meanwhile, a letter addressed to Tai from the House of Representatives member Suzan DelBene and Bras Westrup urged that if progress is made at the TPF regarding "market access issues that led to India’s termination as a Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) beneficiary, we strongly encourage you to create a framework for a deal that could be implemented soon after Congress re-authorises the GSP programme (which lapsed in December 2020)." The letter was signed by 40 Democrats and 30 Republicans before it was forwarded to Tai.

It is to be noted that the US is the biggest importer of Indian goods. In the past five months of the current fiscal year, India has exported $29.75 billion to the US, despite accusations of a "non-transparent and unpredictable" market from the US Department of Commerce and International Trade Agency.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)