USTR Tai & Piyush Goyal Welcome Trade Policy Forum Relaunch, Call For Deeper Indo-US Ties

The US and India have agreed to re-launch the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) after four years to deepen bilateral ties. United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the re-launch of the TPF that will contribute to deepening the bilateral trade relationship by establishing regular contact aimed at resolving trade obstacles, as per the United States Trade Representative office. Tai and Goyal also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda at the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization and the need to work constructively to reach meaningful outcomes.

Tai and her deputy Sarah Bianchi reached India on Monday. The two top US diplomats were received by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam at a welcome reception dinner held yesterday evening. In a tweet Tai expressed her gratitude to Goyal for a "warm welcome to New Delhi".

So grateful to Minister @PiyushGoyal for the warm welcome to New Delhi and a splendid dinner meeting with Indian government and business leaders. Thank you! Looking forward to re-launching the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S3M66NRndF — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) November 22, 2021

On Monday, Tai, who is on a two-day visit to India addressed the media, stressing that India and the US face shared challenges in areas of climate change, vulnerable supply chains and promoting market-oriented principles and structures. "These areas are ripe for closer collaboration," USTR Tai said during the presser, as per ANI. Conveying US' expectations from the current talks, Tai added, "The trade relationship between our two countries is a priority for both President Biden and for me. That's why it was important for me to come to India to relaunch the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) on my first trip to Asia." Emphasising that the US is looking forward to discussing further collaboration on worker-centric policies, which can also be beneficial for the bilateral ties, she asserted, "We are committed to ensuring the trade partnership is both robust and sustainable."

It is to mention that the discussions on TPF come after a bipartisan group of 75 US lawmakers urged the USTR to work towards reaching a solid framework rather than mini deals to reinstate India's benefit under an American-preferred trade programme allowing tariff-free entry of imports from selective countries.

US-India trade partnership 'has to start with a greater alignment': USIBC president

Dubbing the top US trade official's visit to India as "very important", the President of US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal, said that it is an "agenda-setting visit" to ascertain how both the nations "align their ambitions and approach to trade," ANI reported. Noting that there is a "gulf" between India and the US when it comes to trade policies, Biswal recommended that an "ambitious goal" can be a roadmap to ease trade ties.

The USIBC President also highlighted that India has become an important source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the US owing to the amount of Indian investment and manufacturing that is coming into the United States. Despite the fact, she continued, trade ties between India and US are "nowhere near the potential" of what they could be. "There is quite a distance and gulf between US and India when it comes to trade policies and so for there to be a greater focus on the trade partnership and hopefully at some point leading to a trade agreement between our two countries, it has to start with a greater alignment," Biswal said while speaking to ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: @AmbassadorTai_Twitter)