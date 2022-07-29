UN Urged To Appoint 'unbiased' Human Rights Chief Amid China's Repression Of Uyghurs

The World Uyghur Congress and other human rights organisations aapealed to UN member states to appoint someone who will be a "trusted, unbiased, and fearless champion" of human rights around the globe to the position of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. This comes as Michelle Bachelet's position as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expires on August 31, 2022.

The rights group's petition also follows harsh criticism Bachelet received for being overly lenient toward China during a visit in May. The rights organisation claims that Bachelet's visit might have been a tremendous opportunity to look into the human rights situation in places like Tibet and Xinjiang and to make Beijing responsible for its abuses of Uyghurs and Tibetans. They do, however, feel that the initial visit by the head of the rights body was a "wasted historic opportunity."

The activist groups noted that the position of High Commissioner for Human Rights is essential to the promotion and defence of human rights internationally, particularly at a time when powerful governments are exerting significant pressure on human rights standards and mechanisms and human rights communities around the world are facing immediate threats to their survival.

In this regard, the organisations wrote to UN members urging them to actively engage with the UN Secretary-office General's office in order to express their support for the nomination of a High Commissioner who will be a reputable, impartial, and fearless defender of human rights throughout the world. Additionally, they requested that UN member states support an inclusive, fair, and merit-based selection process that would allow for the meaningful participation of civil society.

High Commissioner post should be filled by someone of high moral standing & personal integrity

The rights groups in a joint statement, said, "The post of High Commissioner should be filled by someone of high moral standing and personal integrity, and who is independent and impartial with competency and expertise in the field of human rights. It requires a human rights champion who is courageous and principled. The nominee should have a proven record of effective public advocacy, as well as demonstrated experience working with human rights defenders and victims of violations."

The organisations emphasised that the position calls for a strong commitment to addressing oppression, discrimination, and injustice in all of its manifestations, as well as fighting impunity and pursuing redress and accountability for all human rights violations and abuses, including those committed by the most powerful governments.

The groups further added, "This process should be open, transparent and merit-based. It should involve wide and meaningful consultation with independent human rights organisations and human rights defenders from around the world. Given that High Commissioner Bachelet’s mandate will end on 31 August 2022, it is imperative that this process move quickly."

Image: AP