Uyghurs In Japan Slams Pakistan, Asks To Stop Backing China's Atrocities Against Community

In a key development, Uyghurs in Japan has condemned Pakistan for supporting Beijing against the 'genocide' committed against the community in the Xinjiang province in China. Uyghurs in Japan took to the streets on Thursday to voice their protest and also penned a letter to the Pakistan government, asking them to discontinue their support to China on the issue of Uyghurs.

The letter written by Turmuhamet Hashim, president of Japan Uyghur Union read, "Today, in the holy Ramadan period, we, the Uyghurs living in Japan, are making this kind of demonstration to ask the government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to stop supporting the genocide of Uyghur Muslims by China immediately!"

The letter also urged Pakistan leaders and civilians to help their Uyghur brothers and sisters. The President of Japan's Uyghur Union further stated that Pakistan's ignorance of the atrocities against Uyghurs in China clearly shows they have lost all conscience, moral values and principles by ignoring the terrible fate of the Muslim brothers and sisters.

The letter further stated that continuing the support for China's horrible crimes against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and Muslims in East Turkistan (Xinjiang) will be shameful for Pakistan.

Japan Uyghurs condemn China FM's visit to Pakistan

The letter further noted the presence of Chinese foreign Minister WangYi in Pakistan to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on March 22, 23 came at a time when three million Muslims are being tortured in concentration camps in China. While condemning Pakistan's support to China, the Union added, "Because the Pakistan government used its special title to invite Wang Yi as "special guest", it gave him the chance to pull the wool over eyes of whole Islamic world!"

Japan Uyghur Union not only condemned Wang Yi's usage of the OIC platform to further their narrative on how well Muslim minorities in China are treated, but also said, "China and the Islamic world both enjoy a profound history, seek similar values, and share historic missions".

Wang Yi's visit to Pakistan

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the recently held OIC conference in Islamabad, assured that China will look after the interests of the Muslim nations; however, the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China have been subjected to widespread atrocities. Since 2017, the Chinese Govt has detained 1.8 million Uyghurs and scores of other Turkic minorities in multiple 're-education camps' in Xinjiang.