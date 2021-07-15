Uzbekistan All Set To Host Two-day 'Central-South Asia Conference'

The Central-South Asia nation, Uzbekistan is in the saddle to host the two-day prestigious Central-Asia Conference in the capital city of Taskent. The top-level event is scheduled to be held on July 15 and 16 to discuss the 'challenges and opportunities in Uzbekistan," ANI reported. First Deputy Director, Agency of Information and Mass Communications under President of Uzbekistan, Dilshod Saidjanov told ANI that the event is "very important" to deepen cooperation between countries from Central and South Asia.

Around 40 diplomats and 250 participants are said to take part from several countries in the two-day event. The event shall address multilateral discussions on trade, energy consumption, and brand cooperation in presence of high-ranking delegates mentioned Saidjanov. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and other high-ranked leaders from Russia, Japan and the US will also participate in the conference, he added. He also informed that the conference will have several inaugural and plenary sessions.

Strengthen regional connectivity

The conference is held with eye to strengthen regional connectivity and expand the foreign policies of Tashkent. According to Dilshod, Uzbekistan is 'expecting cooperation in trade routes' to mitigate transportation expenses and gain easier access to the economic, social and cultural centre of South Asia. Tashkent also acknowledged the role of Afghanistan, Pakistan and especially India to ensure prosperous trade in the Central and South Asian countries. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also proposed an initiative to strengthen regional connectivity in the context of the new open foreign policy strategy of Tashkent. The idea aimed at further deepening economic and socio-cultural cooperation in Central and South Asia.

India's role in the conference

Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar has highlighted India's role in the top-level conference. He is supposed to hold discussions with representatives of countries like the European Union, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan on the sidelines of the summit. Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat said that the host country has depended on India to extend trade routes through the land. "India has been talking to all the countries for connectivity since the year 2000. Iran and Russia were working together along with the North transport corridor. India wants every possible connection to be maintained in these countries," Prabhat told in the conference. For better connectivity, Uzbekistan has already established a railway route to Afghanistan and has expressed interest in extending the line to Pakistan and forward.

