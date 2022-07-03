Uzbekistan Declares Month-long State Of Emergency In Protest-hit Karakalpakstan

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday declared a month-long state of emergency beginning July 3 as protests against the amendment of the Uzbek Constitution turned violent. The curfew will continue until August 2, limiting entry and exit to the Uzbek capital for public events from other provinces. The decree signed by President Mirziyoyev also introduced restrictions on the travel of interstate vehicles and physical searching of individuals, Anadolu News Agency reported.

"The curfew to be introduced from 21.00 hours until 07.00 hours during the state of the emergency period in the territory of the Republic of Karakalpakstan," the statement on the Uzbek Presidential website said.

The Uzbek interior ministry said that police had to be deployed in the region after protestors tried to storm government buildings and breach internal security, attempting to detain leaders in a show of resistance to the now-cancelled decree.

Protests in Uzbekistan over amendment of Constitution

Public protests erupted earlier this week in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region after the government planned to amend the constitution, removing its 'autonomous' status. The rare mass discontent broke out after Tashkent announced to hold a referendum for renewing the constitution which will strip off the sovereign status of Karakalpakstan. It is to note that the current provisions in the Uzbek constitution identify Karakalpakstan as a sovereign republic that has the right to secede by holding a general election.

According to a Sputnik, people believed that the presidential proposal to amend the autonomous status would revoke their right to secede, which resulted in widespread rage among people. “On July 1, starting at about 15.00 (10:00 GMT), some citizens of Karakalpakstan, as a result of a misinterpretation of the constitutional reforms being carried out in the republic, … protested in Nukus, after which they gathered on the territory of the central Dekhkan market and organised an illegal demonstration,” the Uzbek interior ministry said in a statement for media.

Uzbekistan President rejects proposal to scrap Karakalpakstan's 'autonomous' status

However, President Mirziyoyev on Saturday announced that the status of Karakalpakstan will not be altered during his visit to the regional capital of Nukus. "It is necessary to leave the draft norms of the legal status of the Republic of Karakalpakstan unchanged," he said.

For the unversed, Karakalpakstan is an autonomous urban-style settlement located in northwestern Uzbekistan. It is home to the about 19 lakh ethnic Karakalpak community that speaks Turkish. As reported by RFERL, Nukus shares close ties with Russia as it was a part of the Soviet Socialist Republic before becoming part of Uzbekistan in 1936.

(Image: AP)