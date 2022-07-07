Uzbekistan Denies Illegal Use Of Forces To Disperse 'peaceful Rally' In Karakalpakstan

The Uzbekistan government on Wednesday denied using "illegal forces" to clear protest rallies in Karakalpakstan. Refuting claims brought forward by human rights groups, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry in a statement lashed out saying "some mass media and rights organisations, with reference to unnamed sources, exaggerate various kinds of assumptions and unreliable reports about the events in the city of Nukus."

"Unfounded statements are being made about allegedly illegal use of force to 'disperse a peaceful rally, silencing independent voices and blocking information, including by declaring a state of emergency," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's statement added.

This comes after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called for an immediate and transparent probe into the protest rallies after 18 people were reported dead after clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces attempting to quell the crowd. Around 243 others sustained grave wounds after demonstrations, that erupted earlier this month, and turned violent amid the ongoing month-long state of emergency announced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Protestors attempted to 'undermine constitutional order'

The Uzbek government defended the deployment of security forces, saying the protestors attempted to undermine constitutional order, territorial integrity, and unity of the country. "Under the pretext of protesting against the proposals for constitutional amendments submitted for public discussion, a group of malefactors organized violent actions, clashes, and attempts to forcibly seize buildings of state authorities," the Uzbek FM statement claimed. The signs of the demonstrations vote obvious whiff of pre-planned sabotage aimed at destabilisation of a democratic country, the government said, adding that the brutality of actions could not be passed as "peaceful demonstrations."

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry blamed the rioters for the unprecedented death of 18 "active participants" of protests held in Karakalpakstan. "The overwhelming majority of people in the demonstration were in a state of drug and alcohol intoxication," the ministry said. Responding to Bachelet's statement, the government informed that an investigation is underway to unveil the events that led to the ghastly deaths. The authorities also reaffirmed their commitment to international human rights treaties.

"Uzbekistan is committed to full compliance with the principles of transparent, independent, and impartial investigation, as well as ensuring guarantees of due process and fair trial. The results of the investigation will be brought to the attention of the relevant international organizations," the foreign ministry said.

Protests and aftermath

Public protests erupted earlier this week in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region after the government planned to amend the constitution, removing its 'autonomous' status. The rare mass discontent broke out after Tashkent announced to hold a referendum for renewing the constitution which will strip off the sovereign status of Karakalpakstan. According to a Sputnik report, people believed that the presidential proposal to amend the autonomous status would revoke their right to secede, which resulted in widespread rage among people.

However, President Mirziyoyev on Saturday announced that the status of Karakalpakstan will not be altered during his visit to the regional capital of Nukus. "It is necessary to leave the draft norms of the legal status of the Republic of Karakalpakstan unchanged," he said, hoping to build a joint Uzbekistan-Karakalpakstan anew.

(Image: AP (representative)