Uzbekistan ‘forced’ Landing Of 46 Afghan Aircraft At Termez Airport After Taliban Siege

Uzbekistan said on Monday that it forced the landing of at least 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Daily Sabah reported on late Monday that several officials informed them that hundreds of Afghan soldiers had fled to Uzbekistan with 22 military planes and 24 helicopters over the weekend. One of the Afghani planes collided with an escorting Uzbek fighter jet that led both to crash. The Uzbek Ministry of Defence also informed earlier that an Afghan military jet had been shot down after crossing the border.

Speaking to a Turkish media outlet, the Uzbek prosecutor general's office said in a statement that as many as 585 Afghan soldiers landed in Uzbekistan, while another 158 reached the country after crossing the border on foot, on Sunday. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday while announcing his shock surrender, "The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen." Ghani left the country when the Taliban entered the capital and said that he surrendered to avoid further bloodshed.

What is the current situation in Afghanistan?

Taliban breached Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace ending weeks of intense fighting that began as the US began the pull-out of their troops. The Taliban leaders are stationed at Doha to discuss the future government and how to proceed after finally gaining control of the country. People across the country are scared as the Afghan capital fears that the Taliban might resort to the brutal killings that they’re known for.

As the news broke out, thousands of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport hoping to find a flight that would take them out of the country. People dangerously held onto departing planes and lost balance as a few people lost their lives while many ended up in the hospital. Countries like Russia, China and Pakistan have openly supported the coup by the Taliban as they believe this is for the betterment of Afghanistan. The rest of the world condemned the horrific scenes in the country.

(With ANI inputs)